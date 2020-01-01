Bayern Munich 'doing everything' to keep Alaba amid Premier League interest, says Kahn

The 28-year-old has been linked with Man City, Man United and Chelsea among others, but the Bundesliga champions are confident of retaining him

are doing everything they can to keep hold of David Alaba, according to Oliver Kahn, who says the parties are getting closer to a deal.

The 28-year-old Austrian defender, who has been a fixture in Bayern’s first team for much of the last decade, has a contract running until 2021.

That has led to speculation that he could be set to leave the club either for free next year or in a cut-price deal in the current window.

have been the club most strongly linked with a move, with Pep Guardiola having managed Alaba during his time in charge of Bayern. and have also been touted as possible destinations.

However executive board member Kahn believes Alaba’s future will be resolved soon.

"We are currently in frequent talks with David Alaba and his advisors,” Kahn told reporters. “Of course I can't talk about the content, but I think we're getting closer. The atmosphere during the last conversation was very pleasant.

“We're doing everything we can to keep David. At the moment I'm optimistic that we can keep David.”

Since making his first-team debut under Louis van Gaal in 2010, Alaba has gone on to make almost 400 appearances for the club in all competitions.

In that time, he has won nine titles, five DFB-Pokals and the , with Sunday’s final against offering the latest chance for silverware.

Twice named in UEFA’s Team of the Year and once in Football’s World XI, Bayern have little desire to lose a player of his ability and versatility – while his experience could be important in an increasingly youthful Bayern side.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said earlier in August that he was ‘cautiously optimistic’ of keeping Alaba at the club, a message enforced by former president Uli Hoeness. Rummenigge also raised some eyebrows by recently referring to Alaba as ‘the black Beckenbauer’.

Amid interest from Manchester, even former City players are urging Alaba to ignore Guardiola’s calls. Leroy Sane, who joined Bayern for €49 million deal (£45m/$55m) this summer, has said he hopes Alaba stays so the pair can play together this season.