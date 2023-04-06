‘Maybe it will work out with Bayern’ - Joao Cancelo makes Champions League statement after previous Man City failures

On-loan Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo spoke of his Champions League hopes ahead of a clash against parent club Manchester City.

Cancelo loaned from City to Bayern

Has assisted four in first 11 games

Looking forward to UCL run

WHAT HAPPENED? Since arriving at Manchester City in 2019, Portuguese international Joao Cancelo has experienced a ton of success, winning successive league titles and a raft of other domestic trophies. However, the rise of talented young full-back Rico Lewis reduced his game time at the Etihad Stadium, prompting a loan move abroad to Bayern Munich in January.

So far, his time in Germany has been a mixed bag, and in a recent interview with club members' magazine 51, Cancelo took the opportunity to speak about his goals for the remainder of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's an honour for me to be here," Cancelo told 51. "We can take on anyone."

Discussing the prospect of European success this season, he added "The Champions League is also my big dream - and I will not give up until I have realised it. Maybe it will work out with Bayern this year, I wouldn't mind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It makes sense that Cancelo might want to give a subtle reminder to Manchester City of their own Champions League shortcomings, with Bayern Munich set to face them in a huge Champions League knockout match next week.

City will be more hungry than most to secure safe passage to the Champions League semis - while Bayern won the competition in 2020, the English side are yet to add the illustrious European trophy to their cabinet.

WHAT NEXT? Erling Haaland is back in training for Manchester City, and he'll be desperate to help Guardiola's side start off their two-legged quarter-final against Bayern with a bang. The opening clash of the tie takes place on Tuesday, April 11, at the Etihad Stadium, and the Premier League title chasers will be hoping that Cancelo, the on-loan man making an impact in the Bundesliga, won't come back to bite them.