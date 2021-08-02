Bayern interest in Chelsea talent Soglo confirmed by agents

The teenage midfielder has been training with the German champions ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, and is now on the verge of a permanent transfer

Bayern Munich's interest in Chelsea talent Emran Soglo has been confirmed by his agents.

Goal reported last week that Bayern are close to completing the signing of Soglo, who has been training with the club's U17 and U19 squads.

The German champions have been impressed with the 16-year-old, and are now planning to offer him a permanent contract at Allianz Arena .

What's been said?

Soglo's representatives, Willy Moupoupa and Jack Blouet, have now revealed that they are currently locked in negotiations with Bayern, but also claim that there are other clubs in the running for his signature.

"Yes, we are in talks with Bayern," the pair told Fussball Transfers .

"There is nothing official to announce. We are also talking to other clubs from Europe.

"We are looking for the best option at the highest level for Emran's career."

What has attracted Bayern to Soglo?

Soglo's versatility is what makes him so attractive to clubs like Bayern, with the teenager capable of playing as a traditional No.10, left-winger or holding midfielder due to his unique skillset.

The Bundesliga giants have been taken by the Chelsea starlet's footballing intelligence and direct style of play, and are convinced that he has a bright future ahead of him at senior level.

Should Bayern manage to push a deal for Soglo over the line, he will follow in the footsteps of Jamal Musiala, who was plucked out of the Blues' academy ranks back in 2019.

Musiala has since established himself as a key member of the first-team squad at Allianz Arena, while also switching allegiances from England's national team set-up to Germany's.

Goal has reported that Soglo, who has just been called up to England's U17s squad, is eager to tread a similar path as he prepares to graduate to the professional ranks.

