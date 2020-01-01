Bayern hero Coman feels 'sick' for former club PSG after match-winning Champions League final goal

The winger spent a decade with the Ligue 1 side but it was his goal that sealed the French club's demise on Sunday

final hero Kingsley Coman revelled in 's European triumph, although the winger admitted that he felt "a bit sick" for runners-up .

The French winner scored the game's lone goal as Bayern edged PSG 1-0 in Sunday's Champions League final in Lisbon .

Following a back-and-forth first half, Coman provided what ended up being the game-winning goal in the 59th minute, getting on the end of a cross from Joshua Kimmich.

Coman headed home from close range, helping guide Bayern to the club's sixth Champions League title. The goal will be particularly painful for PSG given Coman's history with the side.

Born in Paris, Coman was with PSG for a decade from 2004 to 2014, making four appearances for the first team before signing with upon the expiration of his contract.

And Coman admitted that it was difficult to see his boyhood club lose on the biggest stage, although that difficulty did not outweigh the joy that came from guiding Bayern to the title.

"It's an extraordinary feeling, a lot of happiness. I'm 100 per cent Bayern, but it makes me a bit sick for PSG," Coman told RMC Sports.

"We've been trying to keep the game under control from the start. We won and we didn't take a goal today, that's the most important thing.

"Paris played a great game, we played a great game and we're really happy."

Coman joined Bayern from Juve in 2015 on a two-year loan, which was then made permanent in 2017.

He's scored 33 goals in 161 appearances for the German side, overcoming several major injuries throughout his career.

The winger has now won 12 trophies with Bayern, with Coman notably winning nine consecutive league titles with PSG, Juve and Bayern.

Throughout this season, Coman made 24 appearances, scoring four goals, while also scoring three goals in nine appearances in the Champions League.

On Sunday, Coman's goal saw Bayern join and as the only three clubs to score 500 Champions League goals.

Bayern finished this season's competition with 43 goals as the German powerhouses won all 11 of their matches in Champions League play, becoming the first side to go undefeated throughout the tournament .