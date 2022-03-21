Bayern Munich make €25m Gravenberch bid as they move ahead of Manchester United for Ajax star

Bayern Munich have made a €25 million (£21m/$28m) bid for Ryan Gravenberch to move ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign the Ajax star, GOAL and Voetbalzone can confirm.

Gravenberch has attracted high profile admirers across Europe since breaking into the Ajax first team at just 16 in 2018, showing off his talents in both Eredivisie and Champions League.

Man Utd and Real Madrid have been among those credited with an interest in the Netherlands international, but Bayern have made the first move to secure his services ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the situation?

The German champions have submitted an opening offer for Gravenberch, whose contract with Ajax is due to expire in June 2023.

GOAL and Voetbalzone have learned Bayern's opening bid came in €10m below Ajax's €35m (£29m/$39m) asking price, but they are hopeful the Eredivisie club will be willing to compromise in order to avoid losing the 19-year-old on a free transfer next year.

Gravenberch is flattered by Bayern's interest and open to a move to Allianz Arena, where he would see his current salary demands met.

Article continues below

What has Gravenberch said?

Gravenberch addressed the speculation surrounding his future last month, insisting he won't run his contract at Johan Cruyff ArenA down because of his respect for the club.

The Ajax midfielder did however admit that he is "ready" to move onto a bigger challenge.

Further reading