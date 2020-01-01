Bayern & Dortmund hold talks for out-of-contract PSG right-back Meunier

The 28-year-old is available for free at the end of the season, with both Bundesliga sides having a gap to fill at the right side of defence

and are both interested in signing Thomas Meunier when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Both sides held discussions with Meunier’s entourage when PSG travelled to Dortmund for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in February.

Dortmund are keen to secure a replacement for loanee Achraf Hakimi, who is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu when his two-year deal comes to a close in the summer.

Meanwhile, Bayern want a natural first-choice right-back, with Joshua Kimmich having moved into midfield and Benjamin Pavard more comfortable in the centre of defence.

Meunier, 28, is free to discuss terms with other clubs as his contract winds down, but he hasn’t made any decision on his future yet.

The international has made more than 120 appearances since joining from four seasons ago but it now appears his time in could be coming to an end.

Meunier has also been linked with and in the past, and was asked about his contract situation near the end of the January transfer window.

“Nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “Still no news, the management are busy with other players. We will see after February 1, we will sit around the table.”

Dortmund fans may still hold out hope that a permanent deal can be found for Hakimi, who has been hugely impressive during his time at the club.

However, the 21-year-old international seems keen on testing himself in Madrid .

Dani Carvajal still holds a firm grasp on the right-back position, having fought off a challenge from Alvaro Odriozola – who has played less than 90 minutes since joining Bayern on loan in January.

"I'm not going to lie, I'd love to be a success there, of course," Hakimi told AS last year.

"I grew up at Madrid, it's the club I call home and I'd like to keep on growing as a player there, but if it isn't to be I'll look to be a success somewhere else.

"Right now, I'm only focusing on taking each game as it comes and performing to the best of my ability. Next summer's still a little way off and we'll just have to see what happens.

"I shouldn't start thinking about next year - I just have to concentrate on having a good campaign. That's the only way I'll have options open to me come the end of the season.

"My deal here lasts for two years. When the time comes, I'll see whether I've done enough over these two years and whether I'm ready for Real Madrid.

"Right now, I feel like I'm doing well, and that if I keep playing like this, I could do a job for Madrid. But I can't say whether or not I'm ready until the end of the season. Ask me in May."