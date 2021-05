Bayern confirm signing of Reading left-back Omar Richards

The 23-year-old makes the move to the Bundesliga giants on a free transfer after impressing for the Royals in the Championship

Bayern Munich have confirmed they have completed the signing of Reading defender Omar Richards.

The 23-year-old joins the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer and has signed a contract until 2025.

Richards, who made 38 appearances for Reading during the 2020-21 campaign, will wear the No.3 shirt at his new club and will add competition for first-choice left wing-back Alfonso Davies.