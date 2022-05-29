'What more can Barcelona offer?' - Lewandowski's proposed transfer to La Liga giants questioned by ex-Bayern chief Rummenigge

The Polish frontman has been strongly linked with a switch to Camp Nou after confirming he won't be extending his contract at Allianz Arena

Former Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has questioned why Robert Lewandowski would want to complete a transfer to Barcelona.

Lewandowski has confirmed that he won't be extending his current contract at Allianz Arena beyond its 2023 expiry date, sparking rumours that he will leave Bayern in the summer transfer window.

Camp Nou has been touted as the most likely next destination for the 33-year-old, but Rummenigge doesn't think that Barca are a more attractive club than the German champions at this moment in time.

What did Rummenigge say about Lewandowski leaving Bayern Munich?

Bayern won a tenth successive Bundesliga title while making it through to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2021-22, while Barca exited Europe's elite competition in the group stage and finished second to Real Madrid in La Liga.

Rummenigge says Lewandowski would be better off staying put if he is driven by a desire to win titles.

"I can't imagine that you can currently win more with FC Barcelona than with Bayern Munich," the former Bayern CEO has told BILD.

"What more can Barcelona offer at the moment? I can't think of anything, if I'm honest."

Lewandowski is 'irreplaceable'

Bayern officials have repeatedly insisted that Lewandowski will see out the final year of his contract, despite the fact that Barca boss Xavi has confirmed initial transfer talks with the player.

Rummenigge has stressed how important it is for his old club to retain the services of a prized asset, advising them to put an arm around his agent and give him some executive powers behind the scenes.

"Robert is irreplaceable for FC Bayern. You need a player like that, even if he's about to turn 34. That's a goal guarantee that doesn't exist anywhere in Europe. Robert is top class!" he said.

"You have to pray that Robert stays, he is the absolute attraction of the league.

"You have to fight for it, talk to him and cuddle with the advisor. You have to include him in the inner workings of the club."

