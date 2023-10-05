Revealed: When Bayern Munich are set to make final decision over potentially re-signing Champions League winner Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich have set a date to make a final decision on signing former defender Jerome Boateng, according to reports.

De Ligt suffers injury

Bayern consider Boateng as cover

Final date for decision set

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich bosses are leaning towards re-signing their former defender Boateng, although there are still concerns regarding a deal.

A final decision is expected to be made tomorrow, after the veteran continued to impress during training sessions. However, the Bavarian club are also considering the possibility of waiting until January before assessing their defensive options.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old spent ten years at Bayern from 2011 to 2021, making 363 appearances for the club throughout this time and winning the Champions League twice.

They are now looking into the possibility of re-signing Boateng, who is a free agent after leaving Lyon this summer, following an injury sustained by current centre-back Matthijs De Ligt.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? While the club continue to discuss the idea of bringing Boateng back, they must also prepare for their upcoming clash against Freiburg on Sunday afternoon, as they look to close the two point gap on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.