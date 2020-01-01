Bayer Leverkusen start Tapsoba against Moses’ Inter Milan
Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba has been handed a starter’s role by Bayer Leverkusen for Monday’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Inter Milan.
Here’s how we will start things off tonight! #InterB04 #UEL pic.twitter.com/QO1ad8CnUh— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 10, 2020
Since joining the Bundesliga outfit from Vitoria Guimaraes on 31 January 2020 after agreeing to a five and a half year contract worth €18 million, the 21-year-old centre back has been a regular in Peter Bosz’s squad.
He was in action from start to finish as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Steven Gerrard’s Rangers 1-0 in their second leg Round of 16 clash – that saw them progress 4-1 on aggregate.
Against the Italian giants in Dusseldorf, he would be expected to stop Inter Milan’s attacking formation anchored by Romelu Lukaku.
For Antonio Conte’s men, former Nigeria international Victor Moses will start from the bench alongside Alexis Sanchez, Daniele Padelli, Stefano Sensi, Lucien Agoume and Antonio Candreva.
📢 | TEAM NEWS— Inter (@Inter_en) August 10, 2020
Antonio Conte's starting 1⃣1⃣ for #InterLeverkusen! 👇#UEL #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/9ajuzllhAq
Victory in this one-legged affair will face either Shakhtar Donetsk or FC Basel in the semi-final.