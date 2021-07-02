Basel win race to sign Liverpool forward Millar in £1.3m deal

The Reds have agreed a fee with the Swiss side, having rejected their initial offer last week, with the 21-year-old now set to end his five-year stay

Liverpool forward Liam Millar is set to join Basel in a £1.3million (€1.5m/$2m) deal.

The Reds have agreed a fee with the Swiss outfit, having rejected their initial offer last week, with the 21-year-old now set to end his five-year stay on Merseyside.

Millar, a full Canadian international who made one senior appearance at Anfield, is currently on international duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States, but is understood to have agreed personal terms and will sign once a medical is completed.

What’s the story?

Millar joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2016, and was a regular in the club’s U18 and U23 sides over the next few years.

He had two loan spells with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League and spent the second half of last season with Charlton in League One, scoring twice in 27 appearances for the Addicks, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

In addition to the £1.5m fee up-front, Goal understands Liverpool have negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause with Basel, with negotiations led by the Swiss club’s new majority shareholder David Degen, the twin brother of former Reds defender Philipp.

Millar had interest from elsewhere, notably Championship side Blackpool, Odense in Denmark and MLS outfit New York Red Bulls. Charlton too were keen to take him back to The Valley if possible.

It is Basel though who have won the race, with the chance to play European football, as well as compete for top-flight honours, appealing to the pacy front-man.

More sales to come?

Millar’s departure is likely to be the first of several at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have already allowed Sepp van den Berg to join Preston on a season-long loan, and plans are in place to offload a number of other fringe and younger players.

Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Neco Williams and Nat Phillips would all be sold for the right price, while Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Loris Karius are all expected to depart on a permanent basis.

Takumi Minamino’s future is unclear, and offers will be heard for Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi. Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain could be loaned out, and Ben Woodburn is likely

to move on in search of regular football.

