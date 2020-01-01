Barrow shines as Bologna hold Gervinho’s Parma

The Gambia international was on parade as the Red and Blues shared the spoils with the Crusaders at Stadio Ennio Tardini

Musa Barrow was in action as played out a 2-2 draw with Gervinho’s in Sunday’s game.

The 21-year-old was handed his 19th league appearance, spearheading the Red and Blues’ attack and gave a good account of himself with his performance.

The forward has kept his place in the starting lineup since his fine performance against Milan, where he delivered an impressive goalscoring display along with his compatriot Musa Juwara.

Bologna hit the ground running with Danilo opening the scoring only three minutes into the contest after he was set up by Riccardo Orsolini.

Roberto Soriano then doubled the Red and Blues’ lead with a fine finish in the 16th minute following a timely pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu

Jasmin Kurtic brought Parma back into contention with a powerful header, leaving Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski with no chance.

Roberto Inglese then completed the comeback for the Crusaders, tapping home from close range from Riccardo Gaglio cross.

Barrow who, featured for the duration of the game, had a 76% successful pass rate, struck two shots, completed one dribble and won three aerial contests.

The forward has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 19 league games in this campaign, amid other dazzling displays.

His compatriot Juwara was an unused substitute in the encounter along with international and former forward Gervinho.

international Ibrahima Mbaye made a second-half appearance, replacing injured Mattia Bani in the 44th minute of the encounter.

With the result, Bologna are 10th on the league table with 42 points from 32 games while Parma are 12th with 40 points from the same number of matches.

Barrow will hope to make more impact and help his side return to winning ways when they face Kalidou Koulibaly‘s on Wednesday.