Ashley Barnes closing in on Mane, Aguero with yet another Premier League goal

The Burnley forward is closing in on the Liverpool striker's tally for 2019 after netting against Wolves, with Sergio Aguero also overtaking him

Only Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero have scored more Premier League goals in this calendar year than Ashley Barnes after the striker opened the scoring in his side's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The Argentine forward struck twice in 's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth earlier in the afternoon to take his tally to 16 for 2019, overtaking Mane in the process.

While the international scored the opener in 's 2-1 triumph over last weekend, he drew a blank on Saturday as Mohamed Salah's star turn saw Liverpool past with a comfortable 3-1 success.

As we approach the end of August, Barnes has 13 goals in the calendar year so far, with Mane on 15 and Aguero on 16.

13 - Only Sergio Agüero (16) and Sadio Mané (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Ashley Barnes (13) in 2019. Streak. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

Aguero, who now boasts of 400 career goals, has been in rich scoring form this year with his efforts contributing to the Citizens’ Premier League triumph in May.

Mane's exploits have also resulted in silverware, with the West African playing an influential role in Liverpool's success before helping Senegal to the final in earlier this year.

Last term, the 27-year-old shared the Premier League's Golden Boot with Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the trio all ended the campaign on 22 goals.

Article continues below

Mane's fine form has led to him being nominated for the 2018-19 Uefa Champions League Best Forward award alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.