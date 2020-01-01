Barcelona's Twitter account hacked for the second time

The OurMine hacker group targeted and successfully breached security on social media accounts belonging to two very large sporting organisations

Hackers targeted giants and the Olympic Games movement on Saturday as their Twitter accounts were attacked.

The OurMine group posted messages on multiple accounts belonging to Barcelona and the International Olympic Committee.

Barcelona have accounts in several languages and relating to various aspects of the club, including their La Masia youth academy, and all appeared to have been hacked.

More teams

The hacking incident came soon after Barca beat to join on 52 points at the top of LaLiga.

Each account sent out the message: "Hi, we are OurMine. Well, this is the second time, the security level is better but still not the best to improve your accounts security."

The OurMine group previously hacked Barcelona's Twitter in 2017, falsely claiming the club would be signing Angel Di Maria from .

Barcelona acknowledged the latest cybersecurity breach after taking back control of their accounts, posting: "FC Barcelona's Twitter accounts have been hacked, which is why messages from outside our club have appeared, and which have been reported and deleted. The tweets were made through a third-party tool for data analytics.

"FC Barcelona will conduct a cybersecurity audit and will review all protocols and links with third party tools, in order to avoid such incidents and to guarantee the best service to our members and fans. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may have caused."

The Olympic Games accounts were similarly attacked.

Messages from OurMine were posted across its official accounts, including those for the Olympics, Athlete365 and IOC Media, before being deleted.

The hacker group has previously targeted such organisations as WikiLeaks, Real Madrid, the NFL and its teams, Facebook, Instagram and the New York Times.

Article continues below

While the Catalans were left red faced off the pitch on Saturday, they claimed a crucial 2-1 win over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Sergi Roberto secured the three points for Quique Setien's side, who remain second, level on points with Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's men are in action at home against on Sunday and have won their past five La Liga games.