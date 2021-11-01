Barcelona's Aguero out for over three months following chest discomfort

Barcelona have confirmed Sergio Aguero will be out for at least three months after suffering chest problems.

The Argentine striker was taken to hospital after complaining of dizziness during his side's 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday.

Aguero has undergone medical checks and the club have confirmed he will be out of action for several months.

What has been said?

A statement from the club read: "Sergio Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr.Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.

"The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barca v Alaves game in which the Barca striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half time by Philippe Coutinho."

What happened to Aguero?

Aguero pulled up in discomfort around 40 minutes into Barca's La Liga clash against Alaves.

The ex-Manchester City star appeared to have trouble breathing and pointed to his chest.

He was assessed by the medical team and was then taken off the field before leaving the stadium in an ambulance.

"Aguero was taken away. I have asked him. He told me he was a little dizzy," interim head coach Sergi Barjuan said.

"I have found out now that they have taken him to the hospital to see what he really has. I do not know any more."

How has Aguero performed for Barca?

The 33-year-old forward joined Barca in a free transfer in the summer, but he missed the first two months of the season with a calf injury.

Aguero made his debut in mid-October and has since made four appearances in La Liga and one in the Champions League, scoring one goal.

The former Atletico Madrid star has a two-year contract at the club.

