Double blow for Barcelona! Xavi's injury woes deepen as Jules Kounde is ruled out of El Clasico & Lamine Yamal faces fitness tests

Barcelona's injury woes are mounting, with Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal now both facing spells on the sidelines.

Kounde out for a month

Yamal will be monitored with muscle issue

Barca could miss six players for Clasico

WHAT HAPPENED? Kounde picked up a knee injury in Barca's 2-2 draw with Granada on Sunday evening, which has since been revealed as an MCL sprain. The issue is expected to rule him out for at least a month, making him unavailable for El Clasico on October 28, according to The Athletic.

Yamal's knock isn't expected to be as serious. The teenager has picked up a hip flexor injury and will remain in the Spain squad for the international break, although he will be evaluated by the national team's medical staff, according to a release from the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi is now facing an extensive injury list with 19 days to go until Barca's clash with Real Madrid. Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are all out. Pedri is nearing a return, but will need time to find match fitness.

WHAT NEXT? Barca next play on October 22, when they host Athletic Club. Xavi will hope that he doesn't see any more of his options pick up injuries on national team duty before then.