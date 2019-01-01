Barcelona want Tottenham to pay €30m loan fee for Coutinho

The Catalans are determined to offload the Brazilian and realise that the Premier League is their best bet, with Spurs appearing to be the only option

are asking for between €20 million (£18m/$22m) and €30m (£28m/$34m) from to allow Philippe Coutinho to leave on a season-long loan deal.

The proposed move would also require Spurs to pay the full amount of the Brazilian's wages over the course of the loan period, with Coutinho earning £200k+ per week at Camp Nou.

As reported by Goal on Tuesday, Tottenham have emerged as the former Liverpool star's only option as Barca seek to offload the out-of-favour midfielder this summer.

They face a race against time to complete a deal with the Premier League club, however, with the transfer window in closing at 5pm BST (12pm ET) on August 8.

boss Jurgen Klopp has already ruled out a move for his former player, while , and are all well stocked in that area of the pitch.

A switch to has never seemed likely given Coutinho's past association with the Merseysiders, meaning Tottenham are the most realistic option, if a return to England is to be agreed.

Meanwhile, Barca remain keen on bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou and there is a realisation that Coutinho, and his high wages, will need to be moved on to help facilitate a transfer for the forward.

The Catalans had been open to offering the 27-year-old to PSG as part of a deal for Neymar, although the champions would prefer cash as they are not currently looking to strengthen that area of the team.

Ernesto Valverde's side had been adamant that they needed to sell Coutinho in a permanent deal to help raise funds.

Given the lack of interest, however, they are now open to a loan agreement that includes a significant fee, which they have put forward to the Premier League's top clubs.

Spurs would be interested in bringing in Coutinho, a player who has proven his quality in England's top flight and is the sort of high-profile name that Mauricio Pochettino would want to attract in an attempt to move the club forward.

There is much speculation over Christian Eriksen's future too, with Manchester United having been linked, although the player's desire appears to still be a move abroad, and ideally to .

Paulo Dybala is another who has been linked with the north Londoners, with Goal having revealed that Spurs agreed a €70m (£65m/$78m) fee with Juventus for the Argentine.

With Manchester United having scoffed at the player's reported demands, however, it would seem unlikely that Tottenham would be willing to match what he's asking for and thus it seems the deal going through is unlikely.

What's certain is that Barca will give Spurs until the very last moment to try and secure a move for Coutinho, with the Catalans determined to see him leave the club before the 2019-20 season gets into full swing.