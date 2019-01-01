Barcelona vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Arsenal are set for a challenge in the final game of their pre-season campaign, as they face La Liga champions Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy.
It is the Gunners' first time participating in Barca's annual friendly at Camp Nou and they will be hoping to emulate London rivals Chelsea, who beat Barca 2-1 earlier in pre-season.
After this game, it is from Catalonia to Tyneside as Unai Emery kick off their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Newcastle United.
|Sunday, August 4
|7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game isn't available to watch or stream live. Commentary can be found on Radio Barca.
In the UK, the match will be shown on Premier Sports 1, and available to stream on Premier Player HD.
|Premier Sports 1
|Premier Player HD
Squads & Team News
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Neto
|Defenders
|Pique, Lenglet, Umtiti, Semedo, Alba, Wague, Todibo
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Arthur, de Jong, Rakitic, Alena, Vidal, Roberto, Rafinha, Coutinho
|Forwards
|Messi, Griezmann, Suarez, Dembele
Lionel Messi will be missing after his participation at this summer's Copa America but Luis Suarez has returned to training and could feature alongside new signing Antoine Griezmann.
Frenkie de Jong could be in line for his first start after featuring solely from the bench in pre-season so far. Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a loan move to Arsenal in recent days.
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Martinez, Macey
|Defenders
|Koscielny, Sokratis, Holding, Mustafi, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Monreal, Chambers, Jenkinson, Mavropanos
|Midfielders
|Torreira, Ozil, Ceballos, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Elneny, Willock, Smith Rowe
|Forwards
|Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, Nelson, Iwobi, Nketiah, Martinelli
New record signing Nicolas Pepe is likely to start from the bench but Unai Emery has been boosted by the return to training of Alexandre Lacazette following an injury scare against Lyon.
Alex Iwobi is on extended leave following the Africa Cup of Nations, Laurent Koscielny is trying to force a move away, while Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding aren't yet fully fit.
Match Preview
With Barcelona looking to improve on another mixed season, they will be looking to step their preparations up ahead of their final pre-season fixtures with Napoli in the USA.
For now, manager Ernesto Valverde is content for what should be a relaxed afternoon of football.
“There is always a very good atmosphere at the Gamper Trophy game,” he told the club's website.
“People always have the urge to watch football after a few months away and they want to see the new signings.
“We hope it is a party and everybody ends up happy. We look forward to playing at home in front of our own fans."
Unai Emery doesn't have the fondest memories of Barcelona, and nor do Arsenal. The Gunners have only beaten Barca once in competitive football, losing six times - including the 2006 Champions League final.
More recently, Emery was in charge of the Paris Saint-Germain side which capitulated in the Champions League round of 16 to lose 6-1 at Camp Nou.
Revenge perhaps isn't likely to be too high on their list of priorities in a friendly game, but Emery will expect his side to be at something close to full tilt with the new Premier League season just a week away.
Following the opener at Newcastle they face Burnley, Liverpool, Tottenham and Watford in a daunting opening phase of the season. They can't afford a slow start.