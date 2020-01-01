Barcelona to receive €10m after Getafe exercise Cucurella option

The Spanish defender leaves Camp Nou for the second time in his career without having made a single first-team appearance for the club

will receive a fee of €10 million (£9m/$11m) after exercised their option to buy Marc Cucurella on Tuesday.

Cucurella began his professional career at Barca in 2017, but ended up being sold to two years later after failing to break into the senior squad.

However, the Blaugrana performed a swift U-turn and triggered the €4 million buy-back clause in the Spaniard's contract just 16 days after his departure, before sending him straight out on loan to Getafe for the 2019-20 season.

More teams

Cucurella has been deployed on the left wing under Jose Bordalas at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where he has contributed one goal and six assists in 39 games across all competitions.

The 21-year-old's performances have helped Getafe rise to fifth in and within sight of qualification, and they have now taken steps to ensure his services will be retained beyond the end of the current campaign.

Cucurella's move to Getafe has been officially made permanent, bringing to an end his long-term affiliation with Barca once and for all.

ℹ Getafe exercise option to purchase @cucurella3https://t.co/QyBd9nLDeB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 30, 2020

Cucurella had been linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this year, with reportedly among his potential suitors, and Barca will receive 10% of any fee if the versatile star switches clubs again in the future.

Bordalas is currently preparing his side for a crucial meeting with La Liga leaders on Thursday night.

Getafe's chances of a top-four finish will be significantly boosted if they can pull off an upset, and they could do Cucurella's former club Barca a huge favour in the process.

Article continues below

Quique Setien's side are trailing Madrid by two points with six games remaining, having dropped points in their last two outings against and .

Barca will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Atletico on Tuesday, five days before they take in a trip to El Madrigal to face .

Getafe will also be in action on July 5, with an away fixture against Osasuna scheduled which could end up have a huge bearing on their final league position.