Barcelona and Man Utd target De Ligt admits he could join Juventus

The 19-year-old has been linked with a variety of big clubs but is keeping focus on his current side as we approach the business end of the season

In-demand starlet Matthijs de Ligt has refused to rule out a summer move to , but claims his future is in the hands of his agent, Mino Raiola, as the list of interested clubs continues to grow.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation across the season, with a plethora of sides - including , , and – all seemingly interested in the centre-back's services.

De Ligt is giving little away as the rumours swirl, however, but admits that he is a big fan of fellow defenders Giorgio Chielleini and Leonardo Bonucci and has not ruled out the possibility of lining up next to the pair in the future.

“[A move to Juventus] could happen, but there are others who are also interested,” the international told Tuttosport.

“We'll see at the right time. At the moment I'm fully focused on Ajax and my agent Raiola is taking care of the rest. Also, [Frenkie] de Jong hasn't spoken to me about a move to Barcelona.

“I really admire Chiellini, he's a very strong centre-back and one of the best ever. I also appreciate Bonucci. They are two of the best centre-backs in Europe and two examples to follow for a young player like me.”

Despite his tender years, De Ligt has been compared to some of football's most respected centre-halves of days past, but he admits he has a long way to go before being mentioned in the same sentence as the game's all-time greats.

“[Being compared to Alessandro Nesta and Jaap Stam] makes me happy because they were two top centre-backs, but I still have a lot to do to reach their level.

“Nesta was a fabulous defender; I also watch videos of [Paolo] Maldini and [Franco] Baresi. The Italian school of defenders has always been the most important.”

Ajax's surprising inclusion in the quarter finals came at the expense of , who have struggled for form and consistency since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure for Juventus.

And while signing the Portuguese superstar is a clear statement of intent from the Bianconeri, De Ligt is relishing the chance to pit his wits against one of the best in the game.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the world and with him Juventus are stronger,” he said. “However, it will be a fascinating challenge to play against him.

“Juventus are a great team but we believe we can go through because we are younger and there's less pressure on us. Also, we have our own CR7: Dusan Tadic!”