Barcelona's trip to Sevilla postponed after La Liga battle over international scheduling

Barcelona's trip to Sevilla on Saturday has been postponed after the High Council for Sports (CSD) sided with La Liga in a battle regarding scheduling in the Spanish top flight.

There had been calls for those welcoming back a number of international performers from every corner of the globe to be given a break before returning to domestic duty - especially those that have Champions League action to come next week.

Those requests were initially ignored, but Barca, Sevilla, Villarreal and Alaves will not be in action this weekend after a CSD ruling in their case.

What has been said?

A statement on Barcelona's official website reads: "High Council for Sports (CSD) has adjudicated in favour of the injunction requested by La Liga to postpone the fixture between Sevilla and Barca set for Saturday 11 September. The game was set to start at 9pm CEST in the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville but will now be played at a later date.

"The request was made after the Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee came out against La Liga's wish for the fixtures between Sevilla and Barca and Villarreal and Alaves to be postponed.

"On 29 August La Liga released a press statement announcing that they have made a request to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to postpone the two games from that week's list of fixtures as well as to modify kick-off times of other fixtures.

"After the failure of La Liga's injunction against FIFA's decision to prolong the time away of South American international players in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the decision was taken as there will be players who return to their clubs on Friday after having played three games during the international break and many of them have games on Saturday and Sunday, all of which makes it clear that they will not be in any state to compete on an equal footing."

Who would have been hit hardest?

Barcelona and Villarreal are due to open their respective Champions League group-stage campaigns on Tuesday, meaning that they would need to be in La Liga action on Saturday.

They are, however, yet to absorb international stars back into their ranks.

In South America, Argentina's final game of the latest break will not take place until Thursday evening - the early hours of Friday in Europe - meaning that any players involved in that fixture would be rushed back into club action.

Sevilla would have been hit hardest by that as they have Gonzalo Montiel, Papu Gomez and Marcos Acuna in the Argentine squad.

