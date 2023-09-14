Firesale incoming?! Barcelona must sell at least one player in January to register €35m striker Vitor Roque

Barcelona will have a hard time registering incoming striker Vitor Roque if they fail to sell at least one player in the January transfer window.

Striker will arrive at Barca next year

Catalan side have had wage limit slashed

Will have to sell to register Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan side have had their wage limit cut to €270 million (£232m/$287m), a reduction of an incredible €649m (£557m/$690m). Due to that decrease, they will have to either sell players or find new sources of income before they will be able to bring the 18-year-old attacker into the squad, according to Mundo Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca will sign the Brazil international from Athletico Paranaense in a deal worth €35m (£30m/$38m), after fighting off interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side are next in action against Real Betis on Saturday.