Barcelona sack Setien after Champions League humiliation

The Catalans have parted ways with their head coach after their inglorious exit from Europe at the hands of Bayern Munich at the weekend

have sacked head coach Quique Setien after a trophy-less campaign that culminated in European humiliation.

The club announced the decision on Monday, just days after the club were embarrassed in the quarter-finals in a record-breaking loss to .

Having already been beaten to the Liga title by arch-rivals , Barcelona were annihilated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their elimination from the Champions League quarter-finals.

As a result, the club ended the 2019-20 season trophyless, prompting Setien's dismissal and, according to the club, a restructuring of the first-team setup.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setién is no longer the first-team coach," the club said in a statement.

"This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days."

Setien is the second Barcelona boss to be dismissed this year, with the former boss having only joined the club in January.

It was at that time that he replaced Ernest Valverde, who was sacked following a loss to in the Supercopa de Espana despite sitting top of at the time.

Barca ended the season second following a poor run of form following the league's restart following the outbreak of the coronavirus, with Setien amassing a 16 wins, four draws and five defeats during his time with the club.

In addition to Setien's dismissal, the club also announced that the club will hold its presidential election in March 2021 as Josep Maria Bartomeu has come under fire following the club's recent failures.

The club had previously announced that March would be the time period for the club's election, with Monday's announcement hinting that Bartomeu will remain in his role through that date.

Reports regarding Lionel Messi's future have swirled in the aftermath of the club's humiliation, with the Argentinian star said to be unhappy with the overall structure of Barcelona as things stand.

Former Barca star Ronald Koeman has been heavily linked with the club in recent days, with the Dutch manager rumoured to be announced as Setien's replacement in the coming days.