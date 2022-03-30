Barcelona's Oshoala and Napoli's Osimhen honoured at 2022 Nigeria Pitch Awards

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been crowned the King of the pitch while Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala claimed the Queen of the pitch award at the 2022 Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The duo were honoured at a ceremony on Tuesday night after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Oshoala saw off competition from Gift Monday and Uchenna Kalu after scoring 19 goals in 16 league matches for Barcelona in the Primera Division.

She also claimed her third consecutive league title in the Spanish top-flight since he joined Blaugranes in January 2019.

Osimhen, on his part, has had an impressive season in the Serie A despite injury challenges.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in 20 league matches so far this campaign and he was Super Eagles' top scorer in their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign with four goals.

Osimhen was also honoured with the Striker of the Year award while Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong and Maduka Okoye scooped the Midfielder, Defender and Goalkeeper prizes.

In the area of sports journalism, GOAL's Shina Oludare was recognised as the Best Online journalist and Channels TV's Cecilia Omorogba won the category for television journalism.