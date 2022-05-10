Barcelona's Araujo stretchered onto ambulance at Camp Nou after collision with Gavi

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was stretchered onto an ambulance on Tuesday during a match against Celta Vigo after a mid-air collision with Gavi.

Both players attempted a header on a looping ball in the 63rd minute, but Araujo contacted Gavi's skull instead of the ball.

Araujo stood up and tried to play on before collapsing on the field, and Barcelona have announced he suffered a concussion and will undergo further testing.

What happened to Araujo?

Scary scenes at the Camp Nou 🙏



Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is loaded into an ambulance after a clash of heads with his own teammate Gavi



All caution being taken by the medical staff and paramedics, and let's hope there's some good news soon 👏 pic.twitter.com/6qPlp1YatK — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 10, 2022

Ronald Araújo was taken away in an ambulance after he clashed heads with Gavi. pic.twitter.com/LMot6I8GW4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2022

Ambulance on the pitch with Araujo being loaded into it, presumably straight to hospital. Had collided with Gavi pic.twitter.com/rFFL8QClhy — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) May 10, 2022

VÍDEO. Així ha marxat del Camp Nou l’ambulància amb Araujo direcció a l’hospital. pic.twitter.com/E9qDHfvXZ5 — LaTdT (@LaTdT) May 10, 2022

More to come...