Barcelona rejected chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for €17m & I don't regret it - Laporta

The 35-year-old forward was reportedly offered to the Catalan club prior to his switch to Manchester United back in 2003

were offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before he joined , former president Joan Laporta has claimed, adding that he does not regret missing out on the Portuguese.

The talismanic forward has been a prolific presence in front of goal across a trophy-laden career, with 35-year-old Ronaldo continuing to thrive with giants to this day.

Indeed, his five Ballon d'Or awards are bettered only by Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, who has six, with both widely regarded as two of the best players to have ever played the game.

More teams

And Laporta has now claimed that the pair could well have been team-mates at Camp Nou, with the 58-year-old, who is running to be elected Barca president for a second time in the forthcoming elections, revealing that Barca were offered the chance to sign Ronaldo.

"We were about to sign Ronaldinho and Rafa Marquez," Laporta said during an interview with Iniestazo . "Marquez's people proposed Cristiano Ronaldo to us. He was at at the time.

"One of his agents said that they had a player who they had sold to [Manchester] United for 19 million, but they'd sell him to us for 17 million.

"But we had already invested in Ronaldinho at the time. Cristiano played more out wide than in the centre. We thought we were covered, so we rejected him and I don't regret it."

Despite Barca seemingly shunning the chance to sign Ronaldo, former international Ronaldinho enjoyed considerable success with the Catalan giants, while he also helped mentor Messi at the time of his emergence in the first-team.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, would go on to complete a switch to Old Trafford, winning three Premier League titles and the under Sir Alex Ferguson before being granted a switch to .

Article continues below

During his time in , Ronaldo became Madrid's record scorer and helped them win two league titles and four Champions League trophies, among many other personal and team accolades.

He has since claimed two Serie A titles with Juve although it remains to be seen if he'll be able to secure a third in the 2020-21 season, with Andrea Pirlo's side currently fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders but with a game in hand.