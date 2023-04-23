- Barcelona want Chelsea duo
- Kante's contract expires in the summer
- Ziyech likely to leave Chelsea
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite their financial problems, Barca continued to be linked with summer transfers. Two players they are considering are Kante and Aubameyang, according to the Mirror.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are planning a big summer clearout after spending £600 million ($746m) on transfers this season. Along with Kane and Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech is also likely to move on with the player linked with a move to Napoli.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Kante's contract with the club expires at the end of the current season and Barcelona are reportedly offering him a two-year deal. Aubameyang who joined Chelsea from the Blaugrana this summer might also return to his former club.
The Catalan giants have plans to rebuild their squad and could raise £180 million ($223.8m) from player sales, with Sergino Dest among those on the chopping block.
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men will next be seen in action on Sunday when they take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga.