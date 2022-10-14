Barcelona could make MORE signings in January despite potential financial disaster with Champions League exit looming

Barcelona will attempt to sign new players in the January transfer window despite their financial issues, president Joan Laporta has said.

Barca face further financial troubles

Club could be knocked out of Champions League

Laporta still working on new signings

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca have been strapped for cash over the last year and had to sell off some of their assets in the summer to fund their transfer business, which saw them spend big on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. Despite the issues facing the Camp Nou side, Laporta says they will work to improve the team in the next transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are working on the market. We have had talks with the coaching staff and we intend to improve the squad, which is already very powerful but can still improve more," he said to Barca TV. "We are working with the coach, with the technical secretariat and the director of football for this winter market. We have been analyzing things for some time and the team will be improved if we have the chance to do so."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish side are in danger of losing out on millions of Euros this season because of their disappointing Champions League performances. Xavi's team are third in their group with matches against Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen remaining.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan team face fierce rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Sunday afternoon, with the two teams sitting level on points at the top of La Liga.