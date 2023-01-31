Barcelona mull over loan move for Man Utd winger Anthony Elanga as cover for injured Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are reportedly mulling over a loan bid for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga, as they seek cover for the injured Ousmane Dembele.

La Liga leaders have room for another forward

Swedish star under consideration

Decision for Premier League giants to make

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants have also parted with Dutch forward Memphis Depay during the January window, after allowing him to link up with Atletico Madrid, so have space in their attacking department for reinforcements.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN claims that Sweden international Elanga is one of those to be registering on Barca’s radar, with the talented 20-year-old having slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford amid fierce competition for places from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Elanga is also said to have attracted interest from Everton, Borussia Dortmund and PSV ahead of the winter transfer market closing for business on Tuesday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona have been informed by La Liga that they will be able to register new players for the remainder of the season, as they have a small chunk of salary cap to work with, and that means Elanga could be brought on board to compete with the likes of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha.