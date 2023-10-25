WATCH: Barcelona legend Gerard Pique falls through a hole at Kings League Americas launch event after struggling to keep hold of his phone

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has been filmed falling down a hole by the stage at the launch of his Kings League Americas competition.

Pique attends seven-a-side launch event

Barcelona legend goes to greet fans there

36-year-old filmed falling down a hole

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spanish international is behind the seven-a-side tournament which began in Barcelona in 2022 and is now coming to North America. On Tuesday, the ex-defender made his way to the side of the stage to greet fans at the event only to fall through a gap and disappear completely from view. The 36-year-old, who appeared to be listening to a voice message on his phone before his tumble, reportedly fell two metres but it is understood he escaped uninjured from the incident. Pique later took to X, formerly Twitter, to joke it was a "magic trick".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique has been in the headlines a great deal over the past year or so since his retirement from football in November 2022. His $3 billion Davis Cup partnership in tennis ended at the start of the year but he hopes the Kings League idea, where he works alongside former footballers such as Iker Casillas and Sergio Aguero, will be more of a success.

WHAT NEXT? The Kings League will get underway in Mexico in January 2024.