Barcelona keen on signing Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis as free agent

The Brazilian is entering the final years of his top-level career and will be given the chance to join the Spanish champions

have revived their interest in 's Filipe Luis, Goal has learned, with the Blaugrana seeking cover for first-choice left-back Jordi Alba, whom the Catalan side feel is suffering from exhaustion after a long season.

Alba has amassed a total of 54 appearances across , the and the in the 2018-19 campaign and with the 30-year-old now entering the final years of his career, the Barca bosses are keen on signing cover.

Despite being 33 years old, Luis currently tops the wishlist of those in power at Camp Nou as the Brazilian's contract with Atleti will expire on June 30 of this year, meaning Barca can snap up a proven performer on a free transfer.

The full-back himself has maintained for some time that he would be happy to sign a contract extension with the Spanish capital side, despite having received offers from champions , Premier League side and Flamengo back in his homeland.

As mentioned, Barca's fondness for Luis is not new, as the Blaugrana registered their interest in the international as far back as 2009, though the player ultimately made the choice to swap Deportivo La Coruna for the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

And despite Luis' admission that he would gladly stay in Madrid, the chance to turn out for Barcelona and play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi before hanging up his boots may be enough to convince him to test his mettle elsewhere before a renewal is signed.

A second-placed finish – above fierce rivals – in the Spanish top flight in 2018-19 represented a fairly successful season for Atleti, but a devastating exit from the Champions League at the hands of a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired ended Diego Simeone's European dreams yet again.

Indeed, the Argentine has coached Luis and his team-mates to two Champions League finals in his tenure as Rojiblancos boss, losing both, but did taste success in both 2012 and 2018.

Still, with star striker Antoine Griezmann having announced his exit from the club, Luis may no longer have a better chance of lifting club football's most coveted prize than if he swaps the Wanda Metropolitano for Camp Nou.