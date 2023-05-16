Barcelona will soon be looking for a new sporting director, as Jordi Cruyff is set to leave the club on June 30.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cruyff is stepping down after two years at the helm, the club confirmed on Tuesday. His scheduled departure comes just two weeks after director of football Mateu Alemany announced he would depart the club once the Blaugrana have concluded their summer transfer business.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sporting director has stepped down despite calls from manager Xavi to remain at the club. He made clear those intentions during Barcelona's celebrations following their La Liga win, where he led a chant of "Jordi, stay!"

WHAT NEXT? The Blaugrana now have two key roles to fill this summer. Alemany looks set to be replaced by club legend Deco, according to Fabrizio Romano. There is no word on who might step in for Cruyff.