'Barcelona had only one job at Anfield' - Liverpool's comeback sends Twitter into meltdown
Liverpool's 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona in Tuesday's Uefa Champions League semi-final clash sent Twitter into meltdown as football enthusiasts shared their views of the results.
Coming off a 3-0 loss to the La Liga champions at Camp Nou last Wednesday, the Reds overturned the deficit with doubles from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, which gave them a 4-3 aggregate win at Anfield.
The triumph sealed Liverpool's spot in the final billed for the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, but fans on social media are clearly not pleased with the performance of the Spanish giants in England, who have five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in their ranks.
Barcelona fans: Messi is a GOAT🐐— Danky_of_Port_Harcourt🛳 (@i_am_Danky) May 7, 2019
Liverpool At Anfield #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/fYPYXh22BH
Nobody is talking about the greatest motivation Liverpool got today— OBONG UCHE 🍚 (@Uc_Wizz) May 7, 2019
"NEVER GIVE UP" sign from salah
He motivated the entire stadium. Proper anfield mentality #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/jBjQb6kNoq
Someone said it was Messi Johnson that played for Barça tonight #LIVBAR #Championsleague pic.twitter.com/POboAFKVCH— Syrio Forel (@Ayo_oluwatoosin) May 7, 2019
Oh Liverpool... 😘😘💓💓— Fearless (@NutsBurst) May 7, 2019
People shouting MESSI is the Goat forgot that ANFIELD is the abattoir😂😂😂😂.#LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/PoIrDmY8vE
Tonight just showed that Barcelona are dommed once Lionel Messi leaves. They can sign all the Frenkie De Jongs and Matthijs de Ligt to revamp the squad, but they'd still struggle. #LIVBAR #UCL— Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) May 7, 2019
This is Truly ANFIELD !!! #LIVBAR— IbkSports (@IbkSports) May 7, 2019
Useless Barcelona— Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) May 7, 2019
Football is just an incredible sport.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 7, 2019
NEVER GIVE UP ......👏— Hillal Soudani (@Hillal_Soudani) May 7, 2019
Football na spirit. The beautiful game. We live for nights like this. Forget the club you support. #LIVBAR #UCL #unmissable— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 7, 2019
Na so life be .... Barcelona for life still ❤️ ...— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) May 7, 2019
Comeback kings!— Goal Tanzania (@GoalTanzania) May 7, 2019
HISTORY. MADE. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WZP3D7hzVK
Liverpool 4th goal, if you had played street football the term "asogba" will should sound familiar ...— Babajide Guerrero (@BabajideGuerero) May 7, 2019
Ernesto Valverde deserves the sack now... Same thing happened in Rome.— Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) May 7, 2019
Barcelona had only one job at Anfield to score an away goal but they failed it #LIVBAR
"They say it’s Messi Aigbe that played for Barca tonight 😂😂😂😂— Mighty George (@mightygeorgeng) May 7, 2019
You people are badly behaved."
Erneste Valverde, though has had an Incredible win percentage of any Barca Manager in recent memory but One that Fails with a wimper at the Biggest stage of them all.— AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) May 7, 2019
He has never played to the club's strengths and Tradition.
Tonight he got out classed majestically #LIVBAR