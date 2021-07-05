Barcelona stars Griezmann and Dembele respond to accusations of racism after 2019 videos resurface

The France international forwards have spoken out on social media following the footage seemingly showing them mocking Asian accents

Antoine Griezmann says he has "always been committed against any form of discrimination" following the release of videos that seem to show the Barcelona forward and team-mate Ousmane Dembele mocking Asian people.

The clips, which have surfaced on social media, are said to have been shot during the Blaugrana's pre-season in 2019.

Dembele also features in the videos, with both men now addressing the furore.

What is said in the videos?

The first of two videos to have been circulated in recent days show France international colleagues Griezmann and Dembele in a hotel room.

They appear to require the assistance of hotel staff with a television, with the pair seemingly struggling to get a games console to work that would allow them to play Pro Evolution Soccer.

Dembele is alleged to say of the three men providing technical support: "All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES, aren't you ashamed?" He then goes on to say: "What kind of backward language is that?" and "Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?"

Another video from the same tour sees Griezmann relaxing in a pool, with fellow countrymen Dembele and Samuel Umtiti in attendance. The 30-year-old is allegedly captured saying: "Ching chong."

How has Griezmann responded?

The World Cup winner has reacted to the accusations of racism by posting on Twitter: "I have always been committed against any form of discrimination.

"For the past few days, some people have wanted to pass me off as the man I am not. I firmly refute the accusations made against me and I am sorry if I offended my Japanese friends."

Je me suis toujours engagé contre toute forme de discrimination. Depuis quelques jours certaines personnes veulent me faire passer pour l’homme que je ne suis pas. Je réfute avec fermeté les accusations qui me sont portées et je suis désolé si j’ai pu offenser mes amis japonais. — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) July 5, 2021

What did Dembele have to say?

The 24-year-old winger has also refuted any suggestion that his actions can be considered discriminatory.

He posted on Instagram: "The scene happens to be in Japan. It could have taken place anywhere on the planet, I would have used the same expressions.

"I sometimes use these kinds of expressions in private, with friends, regardless of their origin, but I can imagine that the video could have offended the people present in these images. Therefore, I offer them my most sincere apologies."

