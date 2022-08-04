Barcelona give up on Azpilicueta transfer with Chelsea captain set for new contract

The two clubs have been unable to reach a final agreement, with the Blues captain now set for an extended stay in west London

GOAL can confirm that Barcelona have given up on sealing a transfer for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spanish giants made Azpilicueta a priority target ahead of the summer transfer window alongside Robert Lewandowski - who joined the club from Bayern Munich in a €50 million (£42m/$51m) deal last month.

Azpilicueta is into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and had reportedly been open to a new challenge at Camp Nou, but Chelsea have made it clear that their captain is not for sale.

Why have Barcelona pulled out of a transfer for Azpilicueta?

GOAL has learned that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who led the Clearlake Capital consortium to a successful takeover of the club at the end of May, has had a key role in making sure that Azpilicueta does not leave this summer.

Barca had been in direct talks with the Blues for a number of days before Boehly intervened to insist he would not be sanctioning the Spain international's departure.

The Catalan outfit even offered to include certain first-team players in any final deal, but they have now conceded defeat in their pursuit of Azpilicueta and will look at alternative options.

Will Chelsea tie Azpilicueta to a new contract?

Chelsea are now eager to make sure they don't lose Azpilicueta on a free next summer, with GOAL able to confirm that a contract extension is on the cards.

It has been reported that Azpilicueta has already committed to a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge that will keep him at the club through to 2024.

The 32-year-old has accepted that he won't be joining Xavi's ranks at Barca and will be a key player for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea once again in 2022-23.