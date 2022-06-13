Barcelona wonderkid Gavi like an 'erupting volcano' - Luis Enrique

The teenage midfielder impressed once again in his latest international outing, earning huge praise from his manager

Luis Enrique described Barcelona wonderkid Gavi as an "erupting volcano" after his latest stellar display for Spain.

Gavi enjoyed a hugely impressive breakout campaign at Barca in 2021-22, featuring in 46 games across all competitions.

The 17-year-old also became the youngest player in history to win a cap and score a goal for Spain, and is now shining for Enrique's side in the Nations League.

What has Luis Enrique said about Gavi?

Gavi made his tenth appearance for La Roja as he came off the bench for an all-action 30-minute cameo in a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Barca starlet had a major role in Pablo Sarabia's match-clinching second goal, and Luis Enrique singled him out for praise after the final whistle.

"It's an erupting volcano. It is very difficult not to fall in love with Gavi," the head coach told TVE. "Any fan wants to see him play."

Asked if he has had to advise Gavi on any parts of his game, Enrique added: "No, you know, he picks up everything very quickly."

Spain in the Nations League

Gavi and the rest of the Spain squad will now take some time off for their holidays before beginning pre-season with their clubs.

La Roja moved to the top of Nations League A Group 2 on eight points after their latest victory, one point ahead of second-placed Portugal - who suffered a surprise defeat to Switzerland.

