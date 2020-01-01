Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto tests positive for coronavirus

The Spain international will be forced to spend the next 10 days in quarantine after being diagnosed with Covid-19

full-back Sergi Roberto has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed on Wednesday.

Roberto had been enjoying a prominent role in Ronald Koeman's squad before being forced off the pitch with a thigh injury during Barca's 1-0 defeat to on November 21.

The 28-year-old is not expected to return to action until the new year, but has been dealt a setback in his recovery after contracting Covid-19.

Barca revealed that Roberto posted a positive test following their latest round of medical checks, with the defender now set to remain in quarantine for the next 10 days.

"After the PCR tests carried out this Tuesday, the first-team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The footballer is in good health and is isolated at home as he continues his recovery from the injury that he suffered on November 21.

"The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities. In addition, all the people who had contact with the player have been traced to carry out the corresponding PCR tests.

"It should be remembered that Roberto suffered a tear in the rectus femoris in his right thigh at the end of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona game, an injury for which he will be away from the pitch for approximately two months."

Roberto missed Barca's 4-0 victory away at in the last Tuesday, before also sitting out their home win over Osasuna by the same scoreline five days later.

The international will be unavailable when Koeman takes his side to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros in midweek, and looks set to miss the entire festive period as he bids to rid himself of coronavirus before getting back to his rehabilitation programme at Camp Nou.

Barca can secure top spot in Group G if they beat Ferencvaros, having already booked their place in the round of 16, before their focus shifts back to .

The Blaugrana are due to take in a trip to Cadiz this weekend, which they must win to stay in touch with early pacesetters and Atletico.