Barcelona forward Malcom seals €45m move to Zenit

The Brazilian heads to Russia after just one season with the La Liga champions

have signed winger Malcom for a fee of €40 million (£36.5m/$44.5m), plus €5 million (£4.6m/$5.6m) in add-ons.

The Brazilian leaves the Camp Nou just a year after joining the club from French side .

The 22-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde's side last season, scoring four goals.

The champions say they will be due a percentage of any fee should Zenit sell Malcom in the future.

Goal reported on Thursday that Malcom will earn around €6.5 million (£5.9m/$7.2m) per season in .

Barca fought off strong competition from Italian side to sign Malcom for €41 million in July 2018.

However, he struggled to force his way into a side already well stocked with attacking players.

The presence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho meant Malcom’s first-team opportunities were limited.

The summer signing of Antoine Griezmann from has pushed him further down the Camp Nou pecking order, while star Neymar continues to be linked with a return to his former club.

As a result Barca took the decision to let Malcom leave this window in search of regular first-team football.

The forward has a €180m release clause in his contract, but Barcelona made it clear that they would be happy to sell the winger should anyone offer more than the €41m fee spent on him last summer.

Premier League side and outfit were also believed to be interest in Malcom but Zenit have won the race for the former Corinthians youngster.

