Barcelona are lucky to have Depay after Messi exit - Eto'o

The Dutch star joined the Camp Nou outfit on a free transfer in June and he has made a fine start in La Liga with two goals in his first three matches

Samuel Eto’o said his former club Barcelona are lucky to have Memphis Depay after they lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-German in August.

Depay joined Ronald Koeman’s side from Lyon on a two-year contract and he has instantly established himself as one of their key players.

Following his impressive pre-season outing with the Blaugrana, Depay has contributed two goals and an assist in Barca's first three La Liga matches of the season.

His return in front of goal has helped them make an unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season with two wins and a draw, and Eto’o believes the former Manchester United forward can succeed Messi as the new leader of Barcelona's attack.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year disclosed that Depay’s previous experiences at Lyon, Old Trafford and PSV would be of advantage to Koeman’s team.

"The luck that Barça has had is that he has signed Memphis," Eto'o said per Catalunya Radio. "He has important club experience, he has shown that he can put the team on his back and I think it will be him [the new leader]."

Despite Lionel Messi’s departure to PSG, Eto’o insisted that La Liga remains the best league in the world because of the presence of the "best two clubs in the world".

Eto'o spent the majority of his career in Spain and during his stay at Barcelona, he won three top-flight crowns, two Uefa Champions League titles amongst other domestic honours.

"We have a lot of teams, including two of the best in the world and any player dreams of playing in those teams,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Cameroon legend – who started his professional career at the Santiago Bernabeu – picked two Real Madrid players and an Athletic Bilbao forward as his favourite players for the 2021-22 campaign.

“I stay with [David] Alaba, Eden Hazard and Inaki Williams.” Eto’o said when asked about his favourite players in the division.

Hazard has played in Real Madrid's first three games this term after battling an injury crisis in the last two seasons while Alaba joined Carlo Ancelotti's side on a free transfer at the end of last season from Bayern Munich.

Williams, on his part, is renowned for his movement on the flanks and he has a goal already to his name after three league outings this season.