Barcelona winger Dembele billed as ‘genius type player’ by presidential hopeful Laporta

The World Cup winner has taken a while to find his feet at Camp Nou on the back of a big-money move, but he has impressed this season

Ousmane Dembele is considered to be a “genius type player” by Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta, with the World Cup winner enjoying a welcome return to form in 2020-21.

The France international has found the going a little tough at Camp Nou on the back of a €105 million (£92m/$128m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

A spark has, however, been rediscovered by the 23-year-old this season, with a standing being secured as an important part of Ronald Koeman’s plans.

What has been said?

“I am a huge fan of Dembele,” Laporta, who is looking to take control of the boardroom at Barca for a second time, has told Gerard Romero on Twitch.

“He is in spectacular form and mentally he’s very strong too. These are players that I will try and make sure Barca have for many years.

“I’ve always come out in favour of Ousmane. I think he deserves some special treatment because these genius types of players you have to look after them.

“I really like watching Dembele doing so well.”

Dembele’s record in 2020-21

The flying Frenchman has taken in 26 appearances across all competitions this season, registering six goals and four assists along the way.

He has now reached a century of outings for the Blaugrana during his time in Catalunya and remains on course to enjoy his most productive campaign to date.

The bigger picture

Dembele has admitted to experiencing difficulties at Barca since making a high-profile switch from Dortmund that saw him snapped up by La Liga giants with the funds generated from a record-breaking sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

He has told UEFA: “When I came here, I was very frail.

“Even when I was starting out professionally at Stade Rennais and Borussia Dortmund, I was very frail, but I've come on a long way at Barcelona with the physical trainers. My way of training, my way of preparing for matches, it's all changed.

“The years go by and I'm growing up, so it's kind of normal for me to change a bit. I'm more comfortable, I feel good here in Barcelona and in my own life.”

Dembele is looking to help Koeman’s side to major silverware in 2021, with Barca’s next outing set to see them play host to PSG in the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League last-16 showdown.

