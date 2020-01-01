Barcelona confirm capture of Pjanic in wake of Arthur deal
Getty/Goal
Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from Juventus on a deal that could rise to be worth €65 million (£59 million/$73 million).
The confirmation comes shortly after Barcelona announced that fellow midfielder Arthur would be heading the other way, joining Juventus on a deal worth €72 million (£66m/$81m) plus up to €10m in bonuses.
Pjanic has signed a deal with Barcelona for the next four seasons, with that deal including a release clause of €400 million (£366 million/$449 million).
