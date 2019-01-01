Barcelona confirm agreement to loan Coutinho to Bayern as deal closes in

The Brazilian star looks set to move to Germany on a temporary basis after being unwanted at Camp Nou

have confirmed that an agreement is in place to loan Philippe Coutinho to .

The Brazilian midfielder has failed to impress since joining the champions, scoring just 21 goals in his 76 appearances across all competitions and Barca have been keen to offload their big-money signing as they revamp the squad.

He was offered to a number of Premier League clubs before the English transfer window for buying players slammed shut but were knocked back, and a move to the now appears to be the next stage of Coutinho's journey.

An agreement in principle has been put in place between the two clubs, with the deal almost complete but not formally closed, with the player being left out of the La Liga season opener against Athletic Bilbao as the move inches nearer.

Guillermo Amor, director of institutional and sporting relations and an official Barcelona spokesperson, told Movistar+: "I can confirm that there's an agreement in principle in the case of Coutinho's loan [to Bayern]."

When he arrived from , the long-term vision for Coutinho was to replace Andres Iniesta as a creative force in midfield. However, he was not often trusted to play in that position, though, and now Frenkie de Jong has been added from , joining Arthur and Ivan Rakitic as central options.

Coutinho was often used on the left wing and Barcelona have just signed Antoine Griezmann from , with the Frenchman joining Ousmane Dembele as an option on that flank ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Additionally, the Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for former star Neymar, who would be another big name ahead of Coutinho in an already stacked forward line.

When pressed on the club's interest in the forward, Amor was less forthcoming.

“The Coutinho news is true and it has come out, but with Neymar it’s better not to say too much. He is a PSG player and we have a game this evening, so should focus on winning that,” Amor continued.