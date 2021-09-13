Barcelona striker Braithwaite to have knee surgery amid reports Denmark international will be out until 2022

The Liga giants have suffered another attacking setback, with it revealed that the 30-year-old frontman is set to go under the knife

Barcelona have announced that Martin Braithwaite is set to undergo knee surgery, with a niggling knock for the Denmark international not responding to initial treatment.

He will be forced under the knife as a result, with the Liga giants being rocked by another blow to their attacking plans.

Having seen Lionel Messi depart as a free agent over the summer and new arrival Sergio Aguero pick up a calf complaint , while Ansu Fati eases his way back from a long-term knee problem , Braithwaite has now been added to the list of absentees at Camp Nou.

What has been said?

Barcelona said in a statement on the club's official website : "The first-team player Martin Braithwaite has a femoropatellar injury in his left knee which has not responded to conservative treatment.

"The Danish striker will undergo surgery in the coming days.

"The club will publish a new injury update when the process has taken place.

"The Danish international has made three appearances in the league so far this season totalling 226 minutes.

"On the opening day of the season against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou the striker scored twice and provided an assist for another goal. "

How long will Braithwaite be out for?

Barca can be expected to put a possible timescale on Braithwaite's recovery once he has undergone his operation.

For now, reports are suggesting that he could be sidelined for up to four months.

That would mean that his efforts in 2021 have been brought to a close and he will not be seen again until the early part of 2022.

Barca will have to make do without him for the foreseeable future, with big games coming thick and fast for Ronald Koeman's side.

They have taken seven points from three La Liga outings so far this season and are set to open their Champions League group-stage campaign on Tuesday when playing host to Bayern Munich.

