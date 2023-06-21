Barcelona bound! Ilkay Gundogan signs initial two-year deal with Xavi's side on free transfer from Man City

Ilkay Gundogan has agreed to join La Liga champions Barcelona after turning down a one-year contract extension with Manchester City

Gundogan set to sign for Barcelona on free transfer

Catalans offer midfielder three-year deal

City had offered one-year extension plus optional further year

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona look set to win the race for treble-winner Gundogan, who is due to leave City when his contract expires at the end of June. The Germany international has agreed a two-year deal with the option of one more with the Catalan giants, as first reported by Fabrizio Romano and confirmed by GOAL. City had offered Gundogan an extension of one year plus an optional extra year. However, it is understood the player's demands were above what the club normally pay for players who are into their 30s. The move is expected to be made official within the next two days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan arrives after captaining Manchester City to the Treble last season. The veteran will offer experience and depth to Xavi's midfield which will be without Sergio Busquets next year following his decision to leave as a free agent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gundogan was instrumental to City's capture of the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League. He struck both of City's goals in the FA Cup final win over Manchester United - the first of which was the fastest goal in the history of the final - and fired Pep Guardiola's side to a 3-0 win over Everton which effectively wrapped up the league title. Gundogan was also decisive in City pipping Liverpool to the 2021/22 title, bagging two goals in their 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day of the season. Guardiola had made it clear he wanted Gundogan to stay but also said he would be an "extraordinary signing" for his former club. City are already negotiating to add to their midfield this summer, agreeing a £25 million deal with Chelsea for Mateo Kovacic plus £5 million in add-ons.

WHAT'S NEXT? Barcelona fans will be hoping to get their first glimpse of Gundogan in action in pre-season. The Catalans are heading to the United States in July for friendlies with Juventus, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus.