'They are stories to destabilise' - Barcelona boss Xavi insists Spanish football favours arch-rivals Real Madrid amid war of words surrounding Negreira case

Barcelona manager Xavi has insisted that the club's refereeing scandal is a campaign meant to 'destabilise' the reigning La Liga champions.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pressure is mounting on Barcelona, six months after the so-called Negreira case came to light. Although a judge ruled that the Blaugrana's consistent payments of a high-ranking referee official can't be linked to on-field officiating decisions, senior members of the Barca hierarchy have been investigated. Club president Joan Laporta was the latest — and issued a scathing statement in return, claiming that there is an anti-Barcelon agenda in Spanish football. And at a press conference on Friday, Xavi backed him up.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Within the camp, we don’t talk about this. We talk about football. But you have to look at the archives: Villarato, doping… I’m with the president one hundred percent. There have always been campaigns to destabilise Barcelona. It’s a reality. It’s a reality," the manager said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was revealed earlier this week that Laporta could be charged with bribery, a crime punishable by a fine or even prison time in Spain. The president described the potential investigation as an example of 'sociological Madridismo', what he dubbed favourable treatment towards Madrid in Spanish football. Carlo Ancelotti described his words as a 'distraction tactic.'

WHAT NEXT? The Negreira case will continue to drag on, as legal officials weigh up whether Laporta can be officially charged. Barcelona, meanwhile, will play Athletic Club on Sunday.