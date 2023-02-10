Barcelona lead Arsenal, Chelsea & PSG in race to sign Brazilian rising star Vitor Roque

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, having entered talks with the Brazilian side over a possible transfer.

Barca open talks to sign teenager

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle & PSG interested

Athletico want €60m for forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan side aim to sign the 17-year-old in July, GOAL understands, and hope to convince the Serie A side to let him go so that they can work out a deal with the rising star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are not the only top team in for the attacker. Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain have all reached out to discuss his situation, but have not made concrete proposals. Gunners sporting director Edu approached the player's agent, too.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Athletico are not willing to let the Brazil Under 20 star go on the cheap. They are said to be holding out for his release clause, which is set at €60 million (£53m/$64m). Vitor Roque has made 36 appearances for Athletico since joining from Cruzeiro last April and has already been compared to Ronaldo Nazario in his homeland.

WHAT NEXT FOR VITOR ROQUE? The winger and striker turns 18 at the end of February, which means he will be old enough to make the move to Europe when the transfer window opens again this summer.