'Barcelona is always Barcelona!' - Alba on 'courage' in Europa League win over Napoli

Jordi Alba has hailed the inherent fighting spirit of Barcelona - even in difficult times - after they defeated Napoli 4-2 in the second leg of their round of 32 match-up on Thursday to advance 5-3 on aggregate.

Alba scored the Blaugrana's opener in the eighth minute to put them on their way to victory.

Despite the disappointment of being in the Europa League rather than the Champions League at this point, Barcelona are attempting to make the most of the situation and earn a piece of continental silverware.

What has been said?

"Barcelona is always Barcelona!" Alba told Movistar+. "In good times and bad. We've had difficult times and I'm sure we'll continue to go through them. We have to be together. People are enthusiastic.

"I think we played a great game. We've had a very good run of results and played very well."

Xavi, meanwhile, spoke of the "courage" of his side.

"We showed a lot of courage," he said. "It's an important victory against a rival that for me is a Champions League rival that gives us morale and confidence, but we have to be humble."

"We're not favourites, not at all. We have to keep working with all the humility in the world. We haven't done anything. We're only in the round of 16."

The bigger picture

Barcelona are out of the Champions League and in fourth place in La Liga, so winning the Europa League will be one of the main objectives for the remainder of the campaign.

Emerging victorious as the visitors at Napoli will offer hope that they can take the title even amid a difficult seaason.

