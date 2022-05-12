Barcelona willing to accept €60m for Man Utd-linked De Jong with only six untouchables at Camp Nou

Barcelona would be willing to accept a bid of around €60 million (£51m/$63m) for Manchester United-linked Frenkie de Jong, GOAL has learned, with the Liga giants open to offers for a number of players on their books.

With finances still having to be managed carefully, following the reveal of some eye-watering debts, those in Catalunya are aware that deals done in the summer transfer window could help to free up much-needed funds and squad space.

Taking that into account, and with interest said to be building in various saleable assets, it may be that there is plenty of movement in and out of Camp Nou over the coming months as Xavi seeks to piece together a squad that is capable of wrestling a domestic crown back from arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2022-23.

Could Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong be sold?

Barca snapped De Jong up from Ajax in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €75m (£64m) plus a further €11m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons, while handing him a salary of €12m-a-season and a contract that includes a €400m (£342m/$417m) release clause.

With that agreement due to run until 2026, the Blaugrana know that they can demand a sizeable fee for the Netherlands international midfielder.

It is understood that bids of over €50m (£43m/$52m) would bring Barca to the negotiating table, while €60m would prove impossible to turn down.

Those at boardroom level recognise that it would be irresponsible not to enter into talks if suitable offers are tabled for players that are considered to be replaceable, with Dutch midfielder De Jong falling into that category.

That may be music to the ears of Manchester United, who are preparing to welcome Erik ten Hag into their dugout at the end of the season once he closes out the 2021-22 campaign at Ajax.

He has worked with De Jong before in Amsterdam and is said to be keen on putting a reunion in place at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils expected to spend big on reinforcements in their engine room.

If Frenkie de Jong leaves Barcelona, who should sign him? 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/ug8zr4Edg0 — GOAL (@goal) December 10, 2021

Which players do Barcelona consider to be priceless?

There was a time not all that long ago when De Jong was considered to be untouchable at Barca, but that situation has shifted quickly as money troubles have mounted.

It is now understood that offers would be listened to for around 80 per cent of Xavi’s star-studded ranks.

A club legend calling the shots at Camp Nou is not unhappy with De Jong’s performance or his potential long-term value to the cause, but there is acceptance that he may be a disposable asset.

Article continues below

Only five or six players are now considered to be priceless and out of reach for any potential suitor.

That list is made up of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia – with Barca putting considerable faith in youth as they continue to work on putting new contracts in place with those that have important roles to play in the present and future.

Further reading