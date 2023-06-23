Barcelona told to pay €50m for Vitor Roque with Athletico Paranaense keen to keep Brazilian wonderkid until 2024

Athletico Paranaense have set a price for their star forward Vitor Roque amid interest form Barcelona in the summer.

Atletico Paranaense set to demand €60m

Barcelona to hold meeting with the club

Paranaense wants player to stay until December.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian club has asked for a fixed fee of €35 million (R$183.05 million) plus €15 million in variables and also want to retain his services at least until December 2023, GOAL can confirm. With this fee for the local Brazilian clubs, there are possibilities that the youngster might ply his trade for six more months in Brazil and then complete his transfer to Barcelona in January next year. For teams abroad, Paranaens have set ticket prices close to €60m.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona president Joan Laporta is supposed to meet Athletico Paranaense's director of football, Deco and will then submit a formal bid with the Brazilian club to sign the 18-year-old star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: On April 2022, Roque joined Athletico Paranaense on a five-year deal for £3.7m/$4.5m which was a club record transfer fee for a player. After missing out on signing Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami, Barcelona are in need of a quality option upfront.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan giants are currently on holiday after a strenuous season that saw them win La Liga. They are set to regroup next month before travelling to the USA where they face clubs like Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan.