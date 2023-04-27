Barcelona won’t pay €19m for Yannick Carrasco transfer despite Atletico Madrid refusing to budge on price tag

- Deal agreed back in January
- Belgian due to move this summer
- Further discussions expected
WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants agreed a deal with domestic rivals for the versatile Belgium international in January when allowing Dutch forward Memphis Depay to leave Camp Nou for Wanda Metropolitano. The expectation was that a move would be pushed through in the next transfer window.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are, however, reluctant to meet Atletico’s demands, with Marca claiming that the Rojiblancos are refusing to drop their asking price. The Madrid-based outfit expect their demands to be met in full, despite those in Catalunya enduring well-documented financial struggles.
AND WHAT'S MORE: More negotiations are expected, with Barcelona eager to point out that Carrasco is approaching the final year of his contract. They were prepared to pay more for the 29-year-old in the winter window, but feel his asking should be dropping alongside the length of his current deal.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Carrasco returned to Atletico for a second spell in 2020, when he headed back to Europe from an adventure in China. He has taken in 115 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – helping them to La Liga title glory in 2021 to go with the Europa League triumph he enjoyed during a previous stint in the Spanish capital.